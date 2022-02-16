Touchwood Enter Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.81 crore, up 123.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.81 crore in December 2021 up 123.67% from Rs. 2.15 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2021 down 25.95% from Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.42 crore in December 2021 up 21.37% from Rs. 1.17 crore in December 2020.

Touchwood Enter EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.82 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.10 in December 2020.

Touchwood Enter shares closed at 109.10 on February 15, 2022 (NSE)