Touchwood Enter Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.15 crore, down 76.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.15 crore in December 2020 down 76.31% from Rs. 9.07 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2020 down 29.34% from Rs. 1.59 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.17 crore in December 2020 down 49.79% from Rs. 2.33 crore in December 2019.

Touchwood Enter EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.10 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.50 in December 2019.

Touchwood Enter shares closed at 89.80 on January 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 125.06% returns over the last 6 months and 17.77% over the last 12 months.