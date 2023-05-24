Touchwood Enter Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 22.73 crore, up 135.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.73 crore in March 2023 up 135.81% from Rs. 9.64 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2023 down 8.44% from Rs. 1.04 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.80 crore in March 2023 up 17.65% from Rs. 1.53 crore in March 2022.

Touchwood Enter EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.02 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.19 in March 2022.

Touchwood Enter shares closed at 168.25 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 72.92% returns over the last 6 months and 101.38% over the last 12 months.