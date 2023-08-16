Touchwood Enter Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.57 crore, down 72.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.57 crore in June 2023 down 72.96% from Rs. 5.82 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 down 94.81% from Rs. 0.71 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2023 down 52.83% from Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2022.

Touchwood Enter EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.70 in June 2022.