Touchwood Enter Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.45 crore, up 13.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.45 crore in December 2022 up 13.37% from Rs. 4.81 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2022 down 29.1% from Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2022 down 33.8% from Rs. 1.42 crore in December 2021.