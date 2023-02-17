Touchwood Enter Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.45 crore, up 13.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.45 crore in December 2022 up 13.37% from Rs. 4.81 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2022 down 29.1% from Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2022 down 33.8% from Rs. 1.42 crore in December 2021.

Touchwood Enter EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.57 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.82 in December 2021.

Touchwood Enter shares closed at 170.60 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 127.47% returns over the last 6 months and 55.73% over the last 12 months.