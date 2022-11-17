Total Transport Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 151.55 crore, up 21.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 151.55 crore in September 2022 up 21.08% from Rs. 125.17 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.41 crore in September 2022 up 65.11% from Rs. 2.67 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.99 crore in September 2022 up 51.96% from Rs. 4.60 crore in September 2021.

Total Transport EPS has increased to Rs. 3.08 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.87 in September 2021.

Total Transport shares closed at 176.35 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 189.34% returns over the last 6 months and 237.51% over the last 12 months.