    Total Transport Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 151.55 crore, up 21.08% Y-o-Y

    November 17, 2022 / 11:03 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Total Transport Systems are:

    Net Sales at Rs 151.55 crore in September 2022 up 21.08% from Rs. 125.17 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.41 crore in September 2022 up 65.11% from Rs. 2.67 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.99 crore in September 2022 up 51.96% from Rs. 4.60 crore in September 2021.

    Total Transport EPS has increased to Rs. 3.08 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.87 in September 2021.

    Total Transport shares closed at 176.35 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 189.34% returns over the last 6 months and 237.51% over the last 12 months.

    Total Transport Systems
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations151.55162.34125.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations151.55162.34125.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.427.266.01
    Depreciation0.420.360.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses137.20148.88114.62
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.525.844.33
    Other Income0.060.040.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.575.884.39
    Interest0.610.770.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.965.114.23
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.965.114.23
    Tax1.551.341.56
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.413.782.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.413.782.67
    Equity Share Capital14.3114.3114.31
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.082.641.87
    Diluted EPS3.082.641.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.082.641.87
    Diluted EPS3.082.641.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 17, 2022 10:55 pm