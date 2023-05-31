Total Transport Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 94.79 crore, down 40.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 94.79 crore in March 2023 down 40.69% from Rs. 159.82 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.44 crore in March 2023 down 28.17% from Rs. 3.39 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.29 crore in March 2023 down 23.26% from Rs. 5.59 crore in March 2022.

Total Transport EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.61 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.37 in March 2022.

Total Transport shares closed at 145.75 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.74% returns over the last 6 months and 144.96% over the last 12 months.