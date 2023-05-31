English
    Total Transport Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 94.79 crore, down 40.69% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 01:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Total Transport Systems are:

    Net Sales at Rs 94.79 crore in March 2023 down 40.69% from Rs. 159.82 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.44 crore in March 2023 down 28.17% from Rs. 3.39 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.29 crore in March 2023 down 23.26% from Rs. 5.59 crore in March 2022.

    Total Transport EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.61 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.37 in March 2022.

    Total Transport shares closed at 145.75 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.74% returns over the last 6 months and 144.96% over the last 12 months.

    Total Transport Systems
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations94.79113.54159.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations94.79113.54159.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.368.958.17
    Depreciation0.580.490.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses83.17100.21146.12
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.693.905.14
    Other Income1.020.120.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.714.025.19
    Interest0.400.640.52
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.313.374.68
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.313.374.68
    Tax0.870.801.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.442.573.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.442.573.39
    Equity Share Capital16.1316.1314.31
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.611.752.37
    Diluted EPS1.611.752.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.611.752.37
    Diluted EPS1.611.752.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Total Transport #Total Transport Systems #Transport & Logistics
    first published: May 31, 2023 01:22 pm