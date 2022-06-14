Total Transport Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 159.82 crore, up 84.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 159.82 crore in March 2022 up 84.39% from Rs. 86.68 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.39 crore in March 2022 up 12.07% from Rs. 3.03 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.59 crore in March 2022 up 25.9% from Rs. 4.44 crore in March 2021.

Total Transport EPS has increased to Rs. 2.37 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.12 in March 2021.

Total Transport shares closed at 56.00 on June 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.53% returns over the last 6 months and 8.74% over the last 12 months.