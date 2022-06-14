 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Total Transport Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 159.82 crore, up 84.39% Y-o-Y

Jun 14, 2022 / 09:45 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Total Transport Systems are:

Net Sales at Rs 159.82 crore in March 2022 up 84.39% from Rs. 86.68 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.39 crore in March 2022 up 12.07% from Rs. 3.03 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.59 crore in March 2022 up 25.9% from Rs. 4.44 crore in March 2021.

Total Transport EPS has increased to Rs. 2.37 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.12 in March 2021.

Total Transport shares closed at 56.00 on June 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.53% returns over the last 6 months and 8.74% over the last 12 months.

Total Transport Systems
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 159.82 154.10 86.68
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 159.82 154.10 86.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.17 7.15 5.13
Depreciation 0.40 0.29 0.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 146.12 142.47 77.28
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.14 4.20 4.08
Other Income 0.05 0.31 0.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.19 4.51 4.25
Interest 0.52 0.51 0.52
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.68 4.00 3.72
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 4.68 4.00 3.72
Tax 1.28 1.04 0.69
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.39 2.97 3.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.39 2.97 3.03
Equity Share Capital 14.31 14.31 14.31
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.37 2.07 2.12
Diluted EPS 2.37 2.07 2.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.37 2.07 2.12
Diluted EPS 2.37 2.07 2.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 14, 2022 09:33 am
