Total Transport Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 93.95 crore, down 42.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 93.95 crore in June 2023 down 42.13% from Rs. 162.34 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.13 crore in June 2023 down 43.59% from Rs. 3.78 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.85 crore in June 2023 down 38.3% from Rs. 6.24 crore in June 2022.

Total Transport EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.32 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.64 in June 2022.