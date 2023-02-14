Total Transport Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 113.54 crore, down 26.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 113.54 crore in December 2022 down 26.32% from Rs. 154.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.57 crore in December 2022 down 13.38% from Rs. 2.97 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.51 crore in December 2022 down 6.04% from Rs. 4.80 crore in December 2021.