    Total Transport Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 113.54 crore, down 26.32% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 10:15 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Total Transport Systems are:

    Net Sales at Rs 113.54 crore in December 2022 down 26.32% from Rs. 154.10 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.57 crore in December 2022 down 13.38% from Rs. 2.97 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.51 crore in December 2022 down 6.04% from Rs. 4.80 crore in December 2021.

    Total Transport EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.75 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.07 in December 2021.

    Total Transport shares closed at 133.25 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 58.07% returns over the last 6 months and 56.21% over the last 12 months.

    Total Transport Systems
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations113.54151.55154.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations113.54151.55154.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.957.427.15
    Depreciation0.490.420.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses100.21137.20142.47
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.906.524.20
    Other Income0.120.060.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.026.574.51
    Interest0.640.610.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.375.964.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.375.964.00
    Tax0.801.551.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.574.412.97
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.574.412.97
    Equity Share Capital16.1314.3114.31
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.753.082.07
    Diluted EPS1.753.082.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.753.082.07
    Diluted EPS1.753.082.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 14, 2023 10:00 am