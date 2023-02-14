Total Transport Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 113.54 crore, down 26.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 113.54 crore in December 2022 down 26.32% from Rs. 154.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.57 crore in December 2022 down 13.38% from Rs. 2.97 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.51 crore in December 2022 down 6.04% from Rs. 4.80 crore in December 2021.

Total Transport EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.75 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.07 in December 2021.

Total Transport shares closed at 133.25 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 58.07% returns over the last 6 months and 56.21% over the last 12 months.