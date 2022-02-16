Total Transport Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 154.10 crore, up 131.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 154.10 crore in December 2021 up 131.85% from Rs. 66.47 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.97 crore in December 2021 up 396.22% from Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.80 crore in December 2021 up 233.33% from Rs. 1.44 crore in December 2020.

Total Transport EPS has increased to Rs. 2.07 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.42 in December 2020.

Total Transport shares closed at 83.75 on February 15, 2022 (NSE)