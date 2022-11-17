 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Total Transport Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 169.04 crore, up 21.79% Y-o-Y

Nov 17, 2022 / 07:21 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Total Transport Systems are:

Net Sales at Rs 169.04 crore in September 2022 up 21.79% from Rs. 138.80 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.70 crore in September 2022 down 24.41% from Rs. 2.25 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.18 crore in September 2022 up 21.31% from Rs. 4.27 crore in September 2021.

Total Transport EPS has increased to Rs. 1.72 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.58 in September 2021.

Total Transport shares closed at 176.35 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 179.92% returns over the last 6 months and 243.09% over the last 12 months.

Total Transport Systems
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 169.04 175.69 138.80
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 169.04 175.69 138.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.65 8.24 6.82
Depreciation 0.49 0.41 0.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 155.27 162.28 127.78
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.63 4.75 3.94
Other Income 0.05 0.05 0.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.69 4.80 4.01
Interest 0.67 0.82 0.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.01 3.98 3.82
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 4.01 3.98 3.82
Tax 1.55 1.31 1.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.47 2.67 2.26
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.47 2.67 2.26
Minority Interest -0.76 0.99 0.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -0.01
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1.70 3.66 2.25
Equity Share Capital 14.31 14.31 14.31
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.72 1.86 0.58
Diluted EPS 1.72 1.86 0.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.72 1.86 0.58
Diluted EPS 1.72 1.86 0.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

