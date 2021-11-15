Total Transport Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 138.80 crore, up 114.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 138.80 crore in September 2021 up 114.64% from Rs. 64.67 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.25 crore in September 2021 down 16.95% from Rs. 2.71 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.27 crore in September 2021 up 22% from Rs. 3.50 crore in September 2020.

Total Transport EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.58 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.90 in September 2020.

Total Transport shares closed at 52.45 on November 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 27.46% returns over the last 6 months and 35.88% over the last 12 months.