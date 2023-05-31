English
    Total Transport Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 113.16 crore, down 34.31% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 03:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Total Transport Systems are:

    Net Sales at Rs 113.16 crore in March 2023 down 34.31% from Rs. 172.26 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2023 down 145.97% from Rs. 1.86 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.39 crore in March 2023 down 65.51% from Rs. 4.03 crore in March 2022.

    Total Transport shares closed at 145.75 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.74% returns over the last 6 months and 144.96% over the last 12 months.

    Total Transport Systems
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations113.16132.39172.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations113.16132.39172.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.7710.639.05
    Depreciation0.680.580.49
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses102.19118.61159.24
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.512.563.48
    Other Income0.190.140.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.712.703.54
    Interest0.650.900.58
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.061.802.96
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.061.802.96
    Tax0.960.811.22
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.890.991.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.890.991.74
    Minority Interest0.04-0.250.12
    Share Of P/L Of Associates----0.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.850.731.86
    Equity Share Capital16.1316.1314.31
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.590.501.21
    Diluted EPS-0.590.501.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.590.501.21
    Diluted EPS-0.590.501.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 02:44 pm