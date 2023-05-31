Total Transport Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 113.16 crore, down 34.31% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Total Transport Systems are:
Net Sales at Rs 113.16 crore in March 2023 down 34.31% from Rs. 172.26 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2023 down 145.97% from Rs. 1.86 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.39 crore in March 2023 down 65.51% from Rs. 4.03 crore in March 2022.
Total Transport shares closed at 145.75 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.74% returns over the last 6 months and 144.96% over the last 12 months.
|Total Transport Systems
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|113.16
|132.39
|172.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|113.16
|132.39
|172.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.77
|10.63
|9.05
|Depreciation
|0.68
|0.58
|0.49
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|102.19
|118.61
|159.24
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.51
|2.56
|3.48
|Other Income
|0.19
|0.14
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.71
|2.70
|3.54
|Interest
|0.65
|0.90
|0.58
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.06
|1.80
|2.96
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.06
|1.80
|2.96
|Tax
|0.96
|0.81
|1.22
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.89
|0.99
|1.74
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.89
|0.99
|1.74
|Minority Interest
|0.04
|-0.25
|0.12
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|0.00
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.85
|0.73
|1.86
|Equity Share Capital
|16.13
|16.13
|14.31
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.59
|0.50
|1.21
|Diluted EPS
|-0.59
|0.50
|1.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.59
|0.50
|1.21
|Diluted EPS
|-0.59
|0.50
|1.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited