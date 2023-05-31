Total Transport Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 113.16 crore, down 34.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 113.16 crore in March 2023 down 34.31% from Rs. 172.26 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2023 down 145.97% from Rs. 1.86 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.39 crore in March 2023 down 65.51% from Rs. 4.03 crore in March 2022.

Total Transport shares closed at 145.75 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.74% returns over the last 6 months and 144.96% over the last 12 months.