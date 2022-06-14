Total Transport Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 172.26 crore, up 79.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 172.26 crore in March 2022 up 79.51% from Rs. 95.96 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.86 crore in March 2022 up 29.43% from Rs. 1.44 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.03 crore in March 2022 up 33% from Rs. 3.03 crore in March 2021.

Total Transport EPS has increased to Rs. 1.21 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.01 in March 2021.

Total Transport shares closed at 56.00 on June 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.53% returns over the last 6 months and 8.74% over the last 12 months.