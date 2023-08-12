Total Transport Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 113.78 crore, down 35.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 113.78 crore in June 2023 down 35.24% from Rs. 175.69 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.32 crore in June 2023 down 63.95% from Rs. 3.66 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.28 crore in June 2023 down 37.04% from Rs. 5.21 crore in June 2022.

Total Transport EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.82 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.86 in June 2022.

Total Transport shares closed at 131.15 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.58% returns over the last 6 months and 59.26% over the last 12 months.