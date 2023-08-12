English
    Total Transport Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 113.78 crore, down 35.24% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 10:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Total Transport Systems are:

    Net Sales at Rs 113.78 crore in June 2023 down 35.24% from Rs. 175.69 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.32 crore in June 2023 down 63.95% from Rs. 3.66 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.28 crore in June 2023 down 37.04% from Rs. 5.21 crore in June 2022.

    Total Transport EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.82 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.86 in June 2022.

    Total Transport shares closed at 131.15 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.58% returns over the last 6 months and 59.26% over the last 12 months.

    Total Transport Systems
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations113.78113.16175.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations113.78113.16175.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.819.778.24
    Depreciation0.690.680.41
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses100.33102.19162.28
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.950.514.75
    Other Income0.640.190.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.590.714.80
    Interest0.610.650.82
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.990.063.98
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.990.063.98
    Tax0.660.961.31
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.32-0.892.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.32-0.892.67
    Minority Interest-0.010.040.99
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.32-0.853.66
    Equity Share Capital16.1316.1314.31
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.82-0.591.86
    Diluted EPS0.82-0.591.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.82-0.591.86
    Diluted EPS0.82-0.591.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 12, 2023 10:33 am

