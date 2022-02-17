Total Transport Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 169.45 crore, up 106.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 169.45 crore in December 2021 up 106.81% from Rs. 81.94 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.71 crore in December 2021 up 458.46% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.63 crore in December 2021 up 253.44% from Rs. 1.31 crore in December 2020.

Total Transport EPS has increased to Rs. 1.89 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.35 in December 2020.

Total Transport shares closed at 79.70 on February 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 46.64% returns over the last 6 months and 32.28% over the last 12 months.