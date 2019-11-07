Torrent Power Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3,776.53 crore, up 11.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,776.53 crore in September 2019 up 11.69% from Rs. 3,381.34 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 743.71 crore in September 2019 up 84.97% from Rs. 402.08 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,054.72 crore in September 2019 up 5.88% from Rs. 996.10 crore in September 2018.

Torrent Power EPS has increased to Rs. 15.47 in September 2019 from Rs. 8.37 in September 2018.

Torrent Power shares closed at 291.00 on November 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given 15.13% returns over the last 6 months and 10.56% over the last 12 months.