    Torrent Power Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,301.12 crore, up 18.38% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 10:23 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Torrent Power are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4,301.12 crore in March 2023 up 18.38% from Rs. 3,633.45 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 435.07 crore in March 2023 up 182.75% from Rs. 525.76 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,019.84 crore in March 2023 up 0.53% from Rs. 1,014.49 crore in March 2022.

    Torrent Power EPS has increased to Rs. 9.05 in March 2023 from Rs. 10.94 in March 2022.

    Torrent Power shares closed at 555.35 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.32% returns over the last 6 months and 24.95% over the last 12 months.

    Torrent Power
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,301.124,867.243,633.45
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4,301.124,867.243,633.45
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods397.72728.81117.42
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel2,579.872,410.52--
    Employees Cost137.09122.08103.83
    Depreciation270.75265.22315.33
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses280.11272.122,488.39
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax635.581,068.49608.48
    Other Income113.5194.7590.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax749.091,163.24699.16
    Interest158.48177.13138.44
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax590.61986.11560.72
    Exceptional Items-----1,300.00
    P/L Before Tax590.61986.11-739.28
    Tax155.54291.17-213.52
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities435.07694.94-525.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period435.07694.94-525.76
    Equity Share Capital480.62480.62480.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.0514.46-10.94
    Diluted EPS9.0514.46-10.94
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.0514.46-10.94
    Diluted EPS9.0514.46-10.94
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

