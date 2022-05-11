Torrent Power Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,633.45 crore, up 21.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,633.45 crore in March 2022 up 21.34% from Rs. 2,994.42 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 525.76 crore in March 2022 down 226.74% from Rs. 414.82 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,014.49 crore in March 2022 up 8.93% from Rs. 931.32 crore in March 2021.

Torrent Power shares closed at 468.60 on May 10, 2022 (NSE)