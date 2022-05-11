Torrent Power Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,633.45 crore, up 21.34% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Torrent Power are:
Net Sales at Rs 3,633.45 crore in March 2022 up 21.34% from Rs. 2,994.42 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 525.76 crore in March 2022 down 226.74% from Rs. 414.82 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,014.49 crore in March 2022 up 8.93% from Rs. 931.32 crore in March 2021.
Torrent Power shares closed at 468.60 on May 10, 2022 (NSE)
|
|Torrent Power
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3,633.45
|3,635.46
|2,994.42
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3,633.45
|3,635.46
|2,994.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|117.42
|145.28
|47.79
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|2,240.96
|2,211.13
|1,751.48
|Employees Cost
|103.83
|121.49
|102.99
|Depreciation
|315.33
|308.57
|303.23
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|247.43
|265.98
|236.26
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|608.48
|583.01
|552.67
|Other Income
|90.68
|87.43
|75.42
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|699.16
|670.44
|628.09
|Interest
|138.44
|145.24
|152.76
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|560.72
|525.20
|475.33
|Exceptional Items
|-1,300.00
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-739.28
|525.20
|475.33
|Tax
|-213.52
|145.02
|60.51
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-525.76
|380.18
|414.82
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-525.76
|380.18
|414.82
|Equity Share Capital
|480.62
|480.62
|480.62
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.94
|7.91
|8.63
|Diluted EPS
|-10.94
|7.91
|8.63
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.94
|7.91
|8.63
|Diluted EPS
|-10.94
|7.91
|8.63
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited