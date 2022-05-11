 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Torrent Power Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,633.45 crore, up 21.34% Y-o-Y

May 11, 2022 / 11:16 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Torrent Power are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,633.45 crore in March 2022 up 21.34% from Rs. 2,994.42 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 525.76 crore in March 2022 down 226.74% from Rs. 414.82 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,014.49 crore in March 2022 up 8.93% from Rs. 931.32 crore in March 2021.

Torrent Power shares closed at 468.60 on May 10, 2022 (NSE)

Torrent Power
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,633.45 3,635.46 2,994.42
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,633.45 3,635.46 2,994.42
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 117.42 145.28 47.79
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel 2,240.96 2,211.13 1,751.48
Employees Cost 103.83 121.49 102.99
Depreciation 315.33 308.57 303.23
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 247.43 265.98 236.26
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 608.48 583.01 552.67
Other Income 90.68 87.43 75.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 699.16 670.44 628.09
Interest 138.44 145.24 152.76
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 560.72 525.20 475.33
Exceptional Items -1,300.00 -- --
P/L Before Tax -739.28 525.20 475.33
Tax -213.52 145.02 60.51
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -525.76 380.18 414.82
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -525.76 380.18 414.82
Equity Share Capital 480.62 480.62 480.62
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -10.94 7.91 8.63
Diluted EPS -10.94 7.91 8.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -10.94 7.91 8.63
Diluted EPS -10.94 7.91 8.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Power - Generation & Distribution #Results #Torrent Power
first published: May 11, 2022 11:11 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.