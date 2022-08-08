Torrent Power Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,651.15 crore, up 55.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,651.15 crore in June 2022 up 55.09% from Rs. 2,998.93 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 480.77 crore in June 2022 up 141.58% from Rs. 199.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,056.79 crore in June 2022 up 48.21% from Rs. 713.03 crore in June 2021.

Torrent Power EPS has increased to Rs. 10.00 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.14 in June 2021.

Torrent Power shares closed at 540.80 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given 6.00% returns over the last 6 months and 18.47% over the last 12 months.