Torrent Power Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,867.24 crore, up 33.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,867.24 crore in December 2022 up 33.88% from Rs. 3,635.46 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 694.94 crore in December 2022 up 82.79% from Rs. 380.18 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,428.46 crore in December 2022 up 45.91% from Rs. 979.01 crore in December 2021.