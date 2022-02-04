Torrent Power Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,635.46 crore, up 26.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,635.46 crore in December 2021 up 26.81% from Rs. 2,866.88 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 380.18 crore in December 2021 up 9.32% from Rs. 347.78 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 979.01 crore in December 2021 up 9.83% from Rs. 891.42 crore in December 2020.

Torrent Power EPS has increased to Rs. 7.91 in December 2021 from Rs. 7.19 in December 2020.

Torrent Power shares closed at 539.85 on February 03, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.23% returns over the last 6 months and 67.32% over the last 12 months.