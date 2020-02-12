App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2020 07:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Torrent Power Q3 profit up 76% at Rs 420cr

Total income was Rs 3,115.48 crore in the quarter as compared to Rs 3,306.83 crore in the year-ago period.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Torrent Power on Wednesday said its consolidated net profit rose over 76 per cent to Rs 420.62 crore in December quarter 2019. The company said its net profit in the year-ago period stood at Rs 238.19 crore, according to a BSE filing.

The company's board at its meeting held on Wednesday has approved interim dividend of Rs 11.60 per equity share on 48,06,16,784 equity shares of Rs 10 each for 2019-20, it said.

The consolidated net profit during April-December period this fiscal rose to Rs 1,452.82 crore from Rs 879.03 crore a year ago. Its profit in 2018-19 was Rs 903.83 crore.

First Published on Feb 12, 2020 07:03 pm

