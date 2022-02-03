MARKET NEWS

    HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Torrent Power net profit rises 15% to Rs 369 crore in December quarter

    The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 321.73 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2020, a BSE filing stated.

    PTI
    February 03, 2022 / 08:11 PM IST
    Representative image

    Torrent Power on Thursday posted nearly 15 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 369.45 crore in the December quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

    The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 321.73 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2020, a BSE filing stated.

    Total income of the company rose to Rs 3,833.14 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 2,990.11 crore in the same period a year ago.

    The board in its meeting on Thursday also approved interim dividend for 2021-22 of Rs 9 per equity share on 48,06,16,784 equity shares of Rs 10 each.

    The dividend will be remitted on or after February 28, 2022 to the equity shareholders of the company, whose names appear on the Register of Members of the company and Register of Beneficial Owners maintained by the depositories as on the record date i.e. Friday, February 11, 2022 fixed for the purpose.

    Torrent Power, the Rs 12,173 crore integrated power utility of the Rs 20,500 crore Torrent Group, is one of the largest companies in the country’s power sector with presence across the entire power value chain generation, transmission and distribution.
    Tags: #Business #Results #Torrent Power
    first published: Feb 3, 2022 08:11 pm
