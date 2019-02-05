App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2019 07:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Torrent Power net profit rises 15.6% to Rs 238 crore in December quarter

The company's total income increased to Rs 3,306.83 crore during October-December 2018, from Rs 2,792.83 crore in the year-ago period.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Torrent Power posted a 15.63 percent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 238.19 crore in the December 2018 quarter. It had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 205.98 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal, according to a company statement.

The board of directors in its meeting on Tuesday also approved issuance of non-convertible debentures up to Rs 1,000 crore in one or more tranches by way of private-placement basis within the overall borrowing limits of the company as approved by the shareholders, the statement added.

The company's total income increased to Rs 3,306.83 crore during October-December 2018, from Rs 2,792.83 crore in the year-ago period.

It has an aggregate installed power generation capacity of 3,663 MW, comprising 2,730 MW of gas-based capacity, 571 MW of renewable capacity and 362 MW of coal-based capacity.

It has an additional 940 MW of under-construction renewable power projects. On completion of these projects, the aggregate renewable capacity would stand at 1,511 MW and the aggregate total capacity would be over 4,600 MW.

The firm distributes nearly 15.96 billion units of power to over 3.23 million consumers in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat and Dahej SEZ in Gujarat, Bhiwandi in Maharashtra and Agra in Uttar Pradesh.
First Published on Feb 5, 2019 07:18 pm

tags #Business #Market news #Results #Torrent Power

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.