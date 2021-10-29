Torrent Power Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,647.62 crore, up 16.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,647.62 crore in September 2021 up 16.58% from Rs. 3,128.73 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 367.35 crore in September 2021 up 82.91% from Rs. 200.84 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 974.39 crore in September 2021 up 30.18% from Rs. 748.49 crore in September 2020.

Torrent Power EPS has increased to Rs. 7.64 in September 2021 from Rs. 4.18 in September 2020.

Torrent Power shares closed at 488.80 on October 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 24.55% returns over the last 6 months and 58.96% over the last 12 months.