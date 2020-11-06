Torrent Power Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3,128.73 crore, down 18.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,128.73 crore in September 2020 down 18.57% from Rs. 3,842.00 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 200.84 crore in September 2020 down 73.38% from Rs. 754.41 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 748.49 crore in September 2020 down 32.22% from Rs. 1,104.27 crore in September 2019.

Torrent Power EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.18 in September 2020 from Rs. 15.70 in September 2019.

Torrent Power shares closed at 316.50 on November 05, 2020 (BSE) and has given -4.28% returns over the last 6 months and 13.10% over the last 12 months.