    Torrent Power Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6,037.87 crore, up 61.28% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 12:00 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Torrent Power are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6,037.87 crore in March 2023 up 61.28% from Rs. 3,743.65 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 449.07 crore in March 2023 up 192.01% from Rs. 488.04 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,186.25 crore in March 2023 up 9.07% from Rs. 1,087.58 crore in March 2022.

    Torrent Power EPS has increased to Rs. 9.34 in March 2023 from Rs. 10.15 in March 2022.

    Torrent Power shares closed at 555.35 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.32% returns over the last 6 months and 24.95% over the last 12 months.

    Torrent Power
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations6,037.876,442.793,743.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6,037.876,442.793,743.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials94.5139.7754.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods397.72728.81117.42
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-16.15-1.63-5.79
    Power & Fuel3,991.083,776.02--
    Employees Cost151.15138.98107.99
    Depreciation328.82321.88339.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses329.14317.172,478.56
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax761.601,121.79650.96
    Other Income95.8383.6596.94
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax857.431,205.44747.90
    Interest189.19228.01151.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax668.24977.43596.67
    Exceptional Items-----1,300.00
    P/L Before Tax668.24977.43-703.33
    Tax184.31282.89-215.96
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities483.93694.54-487.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period483.93694.54-487.37
    Minority Interest-34.86-9.94-0.67
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates449.07684.60-488.04
    Equity Share Capital480.62480.62480.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.3414.24-10.15
    Diluted EPS9.3414.24-10.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.3414.24-10.15
    Diluted EPS9.3414.24-10.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 30, 2023 11:52 am