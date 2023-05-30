Torrent Power Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6,037.87 crore, up 61.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6,037.87 crore in March 2023 up 61.28% from Rs. 3,743.65 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 449.07 crore in March 2023 up 192.01% from Rs. 488.04 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,186.25 crore in March 2023 up 9.07% from Rs. 1,087.58 crore in March 2022.

Torrent Power EPS has increased to Rs. 9.34 in March 2023 from Rs. 10.15 in March 2022.

Torrent Power shares closed at 555.35 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.32% returns over the last 6 months and 24.95% over the last 12 months.