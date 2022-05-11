Torrent Power Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,743.65 crore, up 21.38% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Torrent Power are:
Net Sales at Rs 3,743.65 crore in March 2022 up 21.38% from Rs. 3,084.13 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 488.04 crore in March 2022 down 222.95% from Rs. 396.93 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,087.58 crore in March 2022 up 14.86% from Rs. 946.86 crore in March 2021.
Torrent Power shares closed at 468.60 on May 10, 2022 (NSE)
|
|Torrent Power
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3,743.65
|3,767.43
|3,084.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3,743.65
|3,767.43
|3,084.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|54.83
|64.15
|23.99
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|117.42
|145.28
|47.79
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-5.79
|13.45
|6.34
|Power & Fuel
|2,240.96
|2,211.13
|1,751.48
|Employees Cost
|107.99
|126.21
|105.90
|Depreciation
|339.68
|333.90
|327.84
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|237.60
|273.26
|234.18
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|650.96
|600.05
|586.61
|Other Income
|96.94
|65.71
|32.41
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|747.90
|665.76
|619.02
|Interest
|151.23
|156.64
|163.74
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|596.67
|509.12
|455.28
|Exceptional Items
|-1,300.00
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-703.33
|509.12
|455.28
|Tax
|-215.96
|139.67
|57.18
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-487.37
|369.45
|398.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-487.37
|369.45
|398.10
|Minority Interest
|-0.67
|-1.37
|-1.17
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-488.04
|368.08
|396.93
|Equity Share Capital
|480.62
|480.62
|480.62
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.15
|7.66
|8.26
|Diluted EPS
|-10.15
|7.66
|8.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.15
|7.66
|8.26
|Diluted EPS
|-10.15
|7.66
|8.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited