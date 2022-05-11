Torrent Power Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,743.65 crore, up 21.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,743.65 crore in March 2022 up 21.38% from Rs. 3,084.13 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 488.04 crore in March 2022 down 222.95% from Rs. 396.93 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,087.58 crore in March 2022 up 14.86% from Rs. 946.86 crore in March 2021.

Torrent Power shares closed at 468.60 on May 10, 2022 (NSE)