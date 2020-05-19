App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 19, 2020 09:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Torrent Power Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,983.50 crore, up 2.01% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Torrent Power are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,983.50 crore in March 2020 up 2.01% from Rs. 2,924.80 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 274.92 crore in March 2020 down 1247.89% from Rs. 23.95 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 864.38 crore in March 2020 up 15.3% from Rs. 749.65 crore in March 2019.

Torrent Power shares closed at 296.65 on May 18, 2020 (NSE) and has given 1.31% returns over the last 6 months and 19.59% over the last 12 months.

Torrent Power
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations2,983.503,079.002,924.80
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2,983.503,079.002,924.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials48.1365.0051.81
Purchase of Traded Goods----54.90
Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.44-11.0314.01
Power & Fuel1,584.091,793.441,717.00
Employees Cost124.54136.15154.58
Depreciation335.01326.77312.97
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses394.26255.06222.70
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax492.03513.61396.83
Other Income37.3436.4839.85
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax529.37550.09436.68
Interest222.43234.93216.27
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax306.94315.16220.41
Exceptional Items-1,000.00----
P/L Before Tax-693.06315.16220.41
Tax-419.12-105.46195.61
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-273.94420.6224.80
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-273.94420.6224.80
Minority Interest-0.98-1.23-0.85
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-274.92419.3923.95
Equity Share Capital480.62480.62480.62
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-5.728.730.50
Diluted EPS-5.728.730.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-5.728.730.50
Diluted EPS-5.728.730.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited




First Published on May 19, 2020 09:44 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Power - Generation & Distribution #Results #Torrent Power

