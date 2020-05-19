Torrent Power Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,983.50 crore, up 2.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,983.50 crore in March 2020 up 2.01% from Rs. 2,924.80 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 274.92 crore in March 2020 down 1247.89% from Rs. 23.95 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 864.38 crore in March 2020 up 15.3% from Rs. 749.65 crore in March 2019.

Torrent Power shares closed at 296.65 on May 18, 2020 (NSE) and has given 1.31% returns over the last 6 months and 19.59% over the last 12 months.