Torrent Power Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,983.50 crore, up 2.01% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Torrent Power are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,983.50 crore in March 2020 up 2.01% from Rs. 2,924.80 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 274.92 crore in March 2020 down 1247.89% from Rs. 23.95 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 864.38 crore in March 2020 up 15.3% from Rs. 749.65 crore in March 2019.
Torrent Power shares closed at 304.75 on May 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given 5.87% returns over the last 6 months and 22.86% over the last 12 months.
|Torrent Power
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,983.50
|3,079.00
|2,924.80
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,983.50
|3,079.00
|2,924.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|48.13
|65.00
|51.81
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|54.90
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|5.44
|-11.03
|14.01
|Power & Fuel
|1,584.09
|1,793.44
|1,717.00
|Employees Cost
|124.54
|136.15
|154.58
|Depreciation
|335.01
|326.77
|312.97
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|394.26
|255.06
|222.70
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|492.03
|513.61
|396.83
|Other Income
|37.34
|36.48
|39.85
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|529.37
|550.09
|436.68
|Interest
|222.43
|234.93
|216.27
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|306.94
|315.16
|220.41
|Exceptional Items
|-1,000.00
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-693.06
|315.16
|220.41
|Tax
|-419.12
|-105.46
|195.61
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-273.94
|420.62
|24.80
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-273.94
|420.62
|24.80
|Minority Interest
|-0.98
|-1.23
|-0.85
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-274.92
|419.39
|23.95
|Equity Share Capital
|480.62
|480.62
|480.62
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.72
|8.73
|0.50
|Diluted EPS
|-5.72
|8.73
|0.50
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.72
|8.73
|0.50
|Diluted EPS
|-5.72
|8.73
|0.50
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on May 21, 2020 09:13 am