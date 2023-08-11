Torrent Power Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7,327.62 crore, up 12.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7,327.62 crore in June 2023 up 12.55% from Rs. 6,510.31 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 517.27 crore in June 2023 up 3.02% from Rs. 502.11 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,270.48 crore in June 2023 up 8.71% from Rs. 1,168.73 crore in June 2022.

Torrent Power EPS has increased to Rs. 10.76 in June 2023 from Rs. 10.45 in June 2022.

Torrent Power shares closed at 671.50 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 48.15% returns over the last 6 months and 23.84% over the last 12 months.