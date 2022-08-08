 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Torrent Power Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6,510.31 crore, up 110.08% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 10:56 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Torrent Power are:

Net Sales at Rs 6,510.31 crore in June 2022 up 110.08% from Rs. 3,098.91 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 502.11 crore in June 2022 up 143.05% from Rs. 206.59 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,168.73 crore in June 2022 up 52.89% from Rs. 764.41 crore in June 2021.

Torrent Power EPS has increased to Rs. 10.45 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.30 in June 2021.

Torrent Power shares closed at 540.85 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.03% returns over the last 6 months and 18.50% over the last 12 months.

Torrent Power
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 6,510.31 3,743.65 3,098.91
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 6,510.31 3,743.65 3,098.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 119.40 54.83 32.10
Purchase of Traded Goods 189.29 117.42 14.74
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -9.11 -5.79 -11.19
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 141.84 107.99 147.34
Depreciation 311.69 339.68 328.63
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5,008.47 2,478.56 2,187.83
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 748.73 650.96 399.46
Other Income 108.31 96.94 36.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 857.04 747.90 435.78
Interest 185.98 151.23 162.85
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 671.06 596.67 272.93
Exceptional Items -- -1,300.00 --
P/L Before Tax 671.06 -703.33 272.93
Tax 169.05 -215.96 65.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 502.01 -487.37 207.78
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 502.01 -487.37 207.78
Minority Interest 0.10 -0.67 -1.19
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 502.11 -488.04 206.59
Equity Share Capital 480.62 480.62 480.62
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.45 -10.15 4.30
Diluted EPS 10.45 -10.15 4.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.45 -10.15 4.30
Diluted EPS 10.45 -10.15 4.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 8, 2022 10:44 pm
