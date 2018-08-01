Torrent Power consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 3,528.13 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 3,528.13 2,810.36 3,058.98 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 3,528.13 2,810.36 3,058.98 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 72.07 64.21 55.50 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -23.52 10.16 -2.83 Power & Fuel 2,384.92 1,676.99 1,855.11 Employees Cost 111.47 128.95 115.38 Depreciation 301.78 303.33 277.70 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 216.78 239.79 240.61 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 464.63 386.93 517.51 Other Income 52.29 98.76 35.47 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 516.92 485.69 552.98 Interest 229.24 210.47 210.09 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 287.68 275.22 342.89 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 287.68 275.22 342.89 Tax 60.36 53.97 139.65 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 227.32 221.25 203.24 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 227.32 221.25 203.24 Minority Interest -1.47 -- -0.46 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 225.85 221.25 202.78 Equity Share Capital 480.62 480.62 480.62 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.70 4.51 4.22 Diluted EPS 4.70 4.51 4.22 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.70 4.51 4.22 Diluted EPS 4.70 4.51 4.22 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited