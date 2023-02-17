Torrent Power Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6,442.79 crore, up 71.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6,442.79 crore in December 2022 up 71.01% from Rs. 3,767.43 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 684.60 crore in December 2022 up 85.99% from Rs. 368.08 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,527.32 crore in December 2022 up 52.78% from Rs. 999.66 crore in December 2021.