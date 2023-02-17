 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Torrent Power Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6,442.79 crore, up 71.01% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 10:19 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Torrent Power are:

Net Sales at Rs 6,442.79 crore in December 2022 up 71.01% from Rs. 3,767.43 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 684.60 crore in December 2022 up 85.99% from Rs. 368.08 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,527.32 crore in December 2022 up 52.78% from Rs. 999.66 crore in December 2021.

Torrent Power
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 6,442.79 6,703.15 3,767.43
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 6,442.79 6,703.15 3,767.43
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 39.77 81.13 64.15
Purchase of Traded Goods 728.81 563.44 145.28
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.63 -2.30 13.45
Power & Fuel 3,776.02 -- 2,211.13
Employees Cost 138.98 146.28 126.21
Depreciation 321.88 318.57 333.90
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 317.17 4,750.44 273.26
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,121.79 845.59 600.05
Other Income 83.65 94.06 65.71
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,205.44 939.65 665.76
Interest 228.01 215.02 156.64
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 977.43 724.63 509.12
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 977.43 724.63 509.12
Tax 282.89 240.44 139.67
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 694.54 484.19 369.45
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 694.54 484.19 369.45
Minority Interest -9.94 -2.54 -1.37
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 684.60 481.65 368.08
Equity Share Capital 480.62 480.62 480.62
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.24 10.02 7.66
Diluted EPS 14.24 10.02 7.66
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.24 10.02 7.66
Diluted EPS 14.24 10.02 7.66
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited