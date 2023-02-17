Torrent Power Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6,442.79 crore, up 71.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6,442.79 crore in December 2022 up 71.01% from Rs. 3,767.43 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 684.60 crore in December 2022 up 85.99% from Rs. 368.08 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,527.32 crore in December 2022 up 52.78% from Rs. 999.66 crore in December 2021.

Torrent Power EPS has increased to Rs. 14.24 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.66 in December 2021.

Torrent Power shares closed at 509.50 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.30% returns over the last 6 months and 7.16% over the last 12 months.