Torrent Power Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3,079.00 crore, down 5.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,079.00 crore in December 2019 down 5.36% from Rs. 3,253.50 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 419.39 crore in December 2019 up 76.99% from Rs. 236.96 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 876.86 crore in December 2019 up 11.03% from Rs. 789.74 crore in December 2018.

Torrent Power EPS has increased to Rs. 8.73 in December 2019 from Rs. 4.93 in December 2018.

Torrent Power shares closed at 303.65 on February 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given 6.51% returns over the last 6 months and 28.99% over the last 12 months.