Last Updated : Oct 26, 2020 06:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Q2 net profit up 27% at Rs 310 crore

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 244 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Torrent Pharmaceuticals said in a filing to BSE.

PTI
 
 
Drug firm Torrent Pharmaceuticals on Monday reported a 27.04 percent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 310 crore for the quarter ended September, mainly on account of robust sales in India and reduction in expenses.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,017 crore for the quarter under consideration.

Close

It was Rs 2,005 crore for the same period a year ago.

India revenues grew to Rs 963 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, as against Rs 899 crore earlier, Torrent Pharma said.

Total expenses dipped to Rs 1,639 crore as compared to Rs 1,743 crore in the second quarter of FY20.

Shares of Torrent Pharmaceuticals closed at Rs 2,654.45 per scrip on BSE, down 2.92 percent from its previous close.
First Published on Oct 26, 2020 06:57 pm

