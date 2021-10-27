Torrent Pharma Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,799.00 crore, up 9.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,799.00 crore in September 2021 up 9.7% from Rs. 1,640.00 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 326.00 crore in September 2021 up 15.19% from Rs. 283.00 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 671.00 crore in September 2021 up 12.77% from Rs. 595.00 crore in September 2020.

Torrent Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 19.24 in September 2021 from Rs. 16.68 in September 2020.

Torrent Pharma shares closed at 2,944.25 on October 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 16.61% returns over the last 6 months and 13.23% over the last 12 months.