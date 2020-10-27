172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|torrent-pharma-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-1640-00-crore-up-2-31-y-o-y-6024351.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2020 06:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Torrent Pharma Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,640.00 crore, up 2.31% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Torrent Pharmaceuticals are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,640.00 crore in September 2020 up 2.31% from Rs. 1,603.00 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 283.00 crore in September 2020 down 13.72% from Rs. 328.00 crore in September 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 595.00 crore in September 2020 down 9.16% from Rs. 655.00 crore in September 2019.

Torrent Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 16.68 in September 2020 from Rs. 19.40 in September 2019.

Torrent Pharma shares closed at 2,656.65 on October 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 5.88% returns over the last 6 months and 52.39% over the last 12 months.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations1,640.001,685.001,567.00
Other Operating Income--42.0036.00
Total Income From Operations1,640.001,727.001,603.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials363.00353.00331.00
Purchase of Traded Goods112.00109.0084.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-38.00-28.0011.00
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost274.00288.00262.00
Depreciation153.00150.00151.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses343.00395.00383.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax433.00460.00381.00
Other Income9.007.00123.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax442.00467.00504.00
Interest86.0097.00111.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax356.00370.00393.00
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax356.00370.00393.00
Tax73.0072.0065.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities283.00298.00328.00
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period283.00298.00328.00
Equity Share Capital84.6284.6284.62
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS16.6817.6319.40
Diluted EPS16.6817.6319.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS16.6817.6319.40
Diluted EPS16.6817.6319.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 27, 2020 06:33 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #Torrent Pharma #Torrent Pharmaceuticals

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.