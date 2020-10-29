Torrent Pharma Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,640.00 crore, up 2.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,640.00 crore in September 2020 up 2.31% from Rs. 1,603.00 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 283.00 crore in September 2020 down 13.72% from Rs. 328.00 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 595.00 crore in September 2020 down 9.16% from Rs. 655.00 crore in September 2019.

Torrent Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 16.68 in September 2020 from Rs. 19.40 in September 2019.

Torrent Pharma shares closed at 2,545.80 on October 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given 2.63% returns over the last 6 months and 41.52% over the last 12 months.