 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Torrent Pharma Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,662.00 crore, up 13.22% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 09:26 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Torrent Pharmaceuticals are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,662.00 crore in March 2022 up 13.22% from Rs. 1,468.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 221.00 crore in March 2022 down 20.79% from Rs. 279.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 544.00 crore in March 2022 up 4.21% from Rs. 522.00 crore in March 2021.

Torrent Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.08 in March 2022 from Rs. 16.48 in March 2021.

Torrent Pharma shares closed at 2,634.80 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.90% returns over the last 6 months and -3.26% over the last 12 months.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,662.00 1,588.00 1,443.00
Other Operating Income -- -- 25.00
Total Income From Operations 1,662.00 1,588.00 1,468.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 393.00 364.00 343.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 125.00 84.00 96.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -42.00 24.00 -57.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 255.00 280.00 257.00
Depreciation 147.00 152.00 152.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 448.00 409.00 398.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 336.00 275.00 279.00
Other Income 61.00 37.00 91.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 397.00 312.00 370.00
Interest 52.00 57.00 69.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 345.00 255.00 301.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 345.00 255.00 301.00
Tax 124.00 85.00 22.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 221.00 170.00 279.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 221.00 170.00 279.00
Equity Share Capital 84.62 84.62 84.62
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.08 10.06 16.48
Diluted EPS 13.08 10.06 16.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.08 10.06 16.48
Diluted EPS 13.08 10.06 16.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #Torrent Pharma #Torrent Pharmaceuticals
first published: May 26, 2022 09:11 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.