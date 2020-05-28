Torrent Pharma Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,491.00 crore, up 9.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,491.00 crore in March 2020 up 9.87% from Rs. 1,357.00 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 168.00 crore in March 2020 up 2.44% from Rs. 164.00 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 446.00 crore in March 2020 down 14.4% from Rs. 521.00 crore in March 2019.

Torrent Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 9.91 in March 2020 from Rs. 9.73 in March 2019.

Torrent Pharma shares closed at 2,402.55 on May 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given 28.19% returns over the last 6 months and 59.00% over the last 12 months.