Torrent Pharma Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,357.00 crore, up 1.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,357.00 crore in March 2019 up 1.72% from Rs. 1,334.00 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 164.00 crore in March 2019 down 25.45% from Rs. 220.00 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 521.00 crore in March 2019 up 51.9% from Rs. 343.00 crore in March 2018.

Torrent Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.73 in March 2019 from Rs. 12.95 in March 2018.

Torrent Pharma shares closed at 1,654.40 on May 20, 2019 (NSE) and has given 0.60% returns over the last 6 months and 23.92% over the last 12 months.