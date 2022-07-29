 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Torrent Pharma Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,933.00 crore, up 14.04% Y-o-Y

Jul 29, 2022 / 09:51 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Torrent Pharmaceuticals are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,933.00 crore in June 2022 up 14.04% from Rs. 1,695.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 327.00 crore in June 2022 up 19.34% from Rs. 274.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 694.00 crore in June 2022 up 10.51% from Rs. 628.00 crore in June 2021.

Torrent Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 19.35 in June 2022 from Rs. 16.21 in June 2021.

Torrent Pharma shares closed at 1,502.80 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.51% returns over the last 6 months and -1.05% over the last 12 months.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,933.00 1,662.00 1,681.00
Other Operating Income -- -- 14.00
Total Income From Operations 1,933.00 1,662.00 1,695.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 389.00 393.00 404.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 130.00 125.00 97.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.00 -42.00 -41.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 317.00 255.00 280.00
Depreciation 149.00 147.00 150.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 429.00 448.00 377.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 516.00 336.00 428.00
Other Income 29.00 61.00 50.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 545.00 397.00 478.00
Interest 51.00 52.00 66.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 494.00 345.00 412.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 494.00 345.00 412.00
Tax 167.00 124.00 138.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 327.00 221.00 274.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 327.00 221.00 274.00
Equity Share Capital 84.62 84.62 84.62
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 6,540.00 -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.35 13.08 16.21
Diluted EPS 19.35 13.08 16.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.35 13.08 16.21
Diluted EPS 19.35 13.08 16.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #Torrent Pharma #Torrent Pharmaceuticals
first published: Jul 29, 2022 09:44 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.